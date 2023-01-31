Street Fighter’s back in a big way this June with the launch of the legendary fighting series’ sixth numbered installation, but it turns Capcom has more fisticuffs in store: it’s now revealed Street Fighter: Duel, a “casual” free-to-play RPG heading to iOS and Android in February.

Street Fighter: Duel, a collaboration between Capcom and Crunchyroll Games, features an “original story” in which players take on Seth and the Shadaloo’s army of mech clones using a three-strong team assembled from over 40 possible familiar faces.

There’s representation from all across the series – the likes of Ryu, Akuma, Cammy, and Chun-Li are all confirmed as playable – and combat unfolds either in real-time or via optional auto-battling if players prefer. Expect new and returning stages as the adventure continues, with the whole thing presented in “beautifully animated” 2D.

Street Fighter: Duel announcement trailer.

Capcom says leveling characters unlock new combos and signature abilities for use in battle, and those looking for something a little more competitive can take their teams online to go head-to-head with other players.

There’s no exact release date for Street Fighter: Duel as yet, but pre-registration is now open via Google Play and the iOS App Store in the UK and Ireland, the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, or other select European countries .

As detailed on the Street Fighter: Duel website Three different types of in-game currency – not, perhaps, a promising sign – are being doled out as part of pre-registration, with increasing quantities as more players sign up. Expect in-game currency to be used for the likes of new cosmetic skins, which Capcom says will continue to be added over time.