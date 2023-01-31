WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will release his budget proposal for the next fiscal year on March 9, the White House said on Tuesday, setting a deadline ahead of his meeting with the House speaker. of Representatives and leader of the Republican Party on Wednesday to discuss public spending.

Biden will ask Kevin McCarthy to show a budget plan at the meeting and commit to meeting the country’s debt obligations, according to a White House memo seen by Reuters.

McCarthy and his fellow Conservatives, who narrowly won control of the House in November, are threatening to block a regular increase in the country’s debt limit unless Biden promises to cut spending. Biden said any negotiations on previously approved spending, which are usually supported on a bipartisan basis, could not be considered.

Republicans have yet to agree on how fiscal spending should be cut or set parameters for the 2023 Budget.

The White House has taken advantage of the lack of consensus in the opposition to highlight fringe proposals by some Republicans, including one that abolishes the nation’s federal income tax in favor of a higher sales tax and another that cuts Social Security retirement benefits.

Asked what his message to McCarthy will be, Biden told reporters on Monday: “Show me your budget, I’ll show you mine.”

McCarthy responded with a warning to Biden not to scrap talks ahead of the White House meeting.

“The first thing they should do, especially as president of the United States, say that you’re willing to sit down and find common ground and negotiate together,” McCarthy said on Tuesday.

While the president can propose a budget plan, both houses of Congress must pass any spending legislation. Biden’s fellow Democrats narrowly control the Senate, where bills need 60 votes to pass. The Chamber needs a simple majority to approve these bills; McCarthy ruled out cuts to Social Security and Medicare, the two biggest benefit programs.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, David Morgan, Nandita Bose)