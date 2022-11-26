street fighter 6 was classified in Koreawhich could mean that an ad related to exit date of the game is not that far away. Capcom had actually spoken of “summer 2022” for an officialization to this effect and The Game Awards 2022 are now imminent. Maybe.

Present in these days at Milan Games Week 2022, Street Fighter 6 is indicated in the document as a product suitable for players with a minimum age of fifteen, although in Europe the PEGI 12 of the previous episodes will probably be confirmed.

Further information speaks of a “moderate expression of sexuality” due to the costumes of the fighters, sometimes succinct, and obviously of an abundant visual representation of violence: after all, it is still a fighting game, indeed for many OF the fighting game.

Announced with a teaser trailer last February, Street Fighter 6 will be the first chapter of the Capcom series without the supervision of Yoshinori Ono, who left the company in 2020 after having served as producer of Street Fighter IV and Street Fighter V.

Some time ago we thoroughly tested the closed beta of Street Fighter 6, being positively impressed by the combat system and the large roster of the game.