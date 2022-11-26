At least thirteen people are missing after a landslide on the southern Italian island of Ischia. The natural disaster was caused by heavy rainfall, according to the Ansa news agency. Several buildings have been destroyed.

The landslide occurred in the upper part of the town of Casamicciola Terme, according to the fire service. The mudslide destroyed at least three homes as it rushed down and dragged several parked cars into the sea in the market square. Two people were rescued from their car.

Two families are among the thirteen missing, according to local media. One consists of a man, woman and their newborn baby, the other of a father, mother and two children. A 25-year-old woman is also missing. They would have lived in houses destroyed by the mudslide. According to the police, at least three homes are involved.

Tragedy

The mayor of Ischia speaks of a ‘tragedy’. The number of missing is still uncertain, said Enzo Ferrandino. According to the mayor of the neighboring municipality of Lacco, about ten buildings have collapsed and ‘twenty to thirty isolated families’. See also Polo Track becomes budget VW for the people

The landslide blocked or destroyed many roads. That makes it difficult for rescuers to get to the scene in the city.

Ischia is located off the coast of the city of Naples and is best known as a holiday destination.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.