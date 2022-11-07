The end is near! On the day of “Stranger Things”, the name of the first chapter of the fifth and final season of the series has been revealed. Netflix.

Season five will have 8 episodes and may not take as long to come out as season four, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What will be the name of the first episode of the last season of stranger things?

“Stranger Things”: fifth season will begin with “The Crawl”

As revealed by Netflix and the official account of the series, the first chapter of the fifth season will be called “The Crawl” and was already written by the Duffer brothers.

Today was Stranger Things day. And Netflix gave this sneak peek. Photo. Twitter/Netflix

“Crawl” means to crawl or crawl, which is why the new chapter is called “The Tracking.”

Why is “Stranger Things” day celebrated today?

The answer to this is for any fan of the series. Was a November 6, 1983, Joyce Bayers discovered that her son Will was missing . This was the date on which the entire history of the series began.