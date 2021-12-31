The 2021 Grita Mexico Tournament of the MX League culminated with the coronation of the Atlas, so the teams continue to plan everything for Clausura 2022.
Then we leave you all the ups, downs and the Stove Soccer:
Pachuca announced the farewell to the Argentine, who in the end will not continue in Mexican football to go to Chile, with the Everton from Viña del Mar. El Chuco had sounded to reinforce Pumas.
The American was supposedly on the list of possible signings for America, however, the Cancha newspaper disclosed that there is no interest in the end of the DC United and national team of U.S.
According to the journalist Thomas Fernandez of AS Chile newspaper, the Ecuadorian from Pachuca is being probed by the Quito University League. The source details that the interest that the Everton on the South American attacker.
Pumas could rely on the youth squad for the next tournament after having been with Celaya Y Coyotes on the Expansion League.
The reporter Brian Sales He announced that a few days ago the containment was close to arriving with Toluca, although now he will fight for a place in the first university team.
The Sniper of Record Diary He announced that after not showing up to train because he wanted to, the Ecuadorian would not be renewed by Cruz Azul and they would seek to accommodate him elsewhere.
Supposedly, El Cuco would have even been offered to the America cheaply, however, they rejected it.
In the same column of Sniper, informed that both players would also be placed elsewhere because they do not want to renew.
In the case of the Argentine, he has a good poster, especially in South America; while they would seek to sell the Paraguayan to Europe.
Some days ago, Fernando Cevallos placeholder image from Fox Sports He indicated that both wanted to play for Chivas and would accept a salary cut in order to be signed. Nevertheless, Alex Ramirez of El Universal newspaper Y Aztec TV ensures that the player of the Atlanta United It would not come because even so the salary is still very high. In the case of the youth squad, his six months of inactivity play against him to be taken into account.
The Argentine forward terminated his contract with Xolos and could now reach the Colo-Colo, who has it considered as their first priority, although there are other offers.
Vladimir Garcia from TUDN He shared that Tigres is close to incorporating a foreign defender from abroad, who would be a bomb reinforcement, without revealing the name. However, various reports indicate that the royal team made progress in closing the transfer of the 28-year-old Frenchman who plays in the Spartak of Moscow, who curiously already follows his countryman André-Pierre Gignac On Instagram.
In the Expansion League, Tepatitlan made official the incorporation of the Argentine midfielder, from the UE Sant Julia.
Puebla announced the signing of the midfielder, from Tijuana.
True to his style, the CM camotero did it with a publication in networks accompanied by reggae music.
Just a few days ago León fired the esmeralda idol after eight years and now he has a new team: Pachuca.
This will be the side’s second stage with the Tuzos, after having been in 2013.
