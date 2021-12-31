The team of Eagles of America continues to prepare what will be the tournament that is only a week to start. That is why the managers and coach Santiago Solari analyze the reinforcements to play the Clausura 2022, one of them is Agustin Canobbio.
The Uruguayan soccer player performs as attacker and his last club was the Athletic Peñarol, where he was a key piece and undisputed holder. In the Uruguayan team he won everything he wanted, and among his main record titles there are three league titles, a Super Cup and two Uruguayan Championships.
Also, their 23 years old, the footballer already knows what it is to defend the colors of the Uruguayan team. being an important part of the lower calls of the team.
On the other hand, according to the portal of Transfermarkt, the value of Canobbio in the leg market is $ 1.20 million, modest amount that the America I would have no major inconvenience in disbursing.
One of the advantages that the Coapa team has is that the forward ends his contract with Peñarol in a few days. The Uruguayan club plans to renew the contract, although the player wants to hear offers from abroad to start trying new things outside of his country.
Although the negotiation will not be easy at all, and it is that another of the ‘girlfriends’ who have raised their hands to get the services of the footballer is Boca Juniors; However, the economic situation of the Argentine team is not the best, so America would put a juicy amount on the table to keep the player.
If given, Agustin Canobbio I would be accompanying Diego Valdes Y Jonathan Dos Santos as the new reinforcements of the azulcrema team for the tournament that is about to start.
