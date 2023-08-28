Storms | Tropical Storm Idalia raged in the Caribbean Sea before making landfall in Florida

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in Florida on Tuesday. A state of emergency has been declared in part of the state.

Tropical on Monday, storm Idalia continued to strengthen in the Caribbean Sea, bringing with it torrential rains and strong winds to the southeastern part of Mexico. Idalia was expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Florida later this week.

Idalia is not expected to hit Mexico directly, but to rage in the Gulf of Mexico before advancing to the northeastern parts of Florida, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for a total of 33 counties in the state due to the approaching storm. The storm is expected to reach Florida on Tuesday.

In the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, Idalia ruined the last holiday weekend of the summer with its torrential downpours, for example in the tourist center of Cancun.