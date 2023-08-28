As is already known, Nintendo usually launches its already well-known live broadcasts three times a year in which we see the games that are going to be released throughout the months, a tradition that has become consistent in the months of February, June and October. Based on this, information has emerged about what we could see in the next issue of the company.

According to what you mention Zippo, one of the insiders who has made a reputation on the networks, is that this time the event will be brought forward, specifically it would take place in one of the first two weeks of September. To this is added that they would be presenting more information on Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Super Mario RPG and Warioware: Move It.

Obviously surprise things are going to be present within this broadcast, so they also mention that the game of Peach at last it would have a title and a demonstration of a few minutes of its gameplay. Also, there is talk that more games of Game Cube they will be back in the form of remasters, this as a trend that the company is taking.

For now, all this is still kept as a rumor, so in the first weeks of September nothing is announced at the end.

Via: Zippo Leaks

Editor’s note: It is striking what games could come from Gamecube to Switch, personally I would really like Mario Kart Double Dash or finally, that they bring Zelda: The Wind Waker.