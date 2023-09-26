At the same time, our relationship with our things offers us satisfaction in the form of memories. In fact, nearly one in three people surveyed for the IKEA study say that possessions that help you remember experiences are important for your home to reflect who you are. All this leads us to think: is it feasible to keep all those belongings that bring us such beautiful memories at home without feeling frustrated by the accumulation? Accumulating for the sake of accumulating is not an option, nor is clinging to objects and furniture that are no longer used for the simple reason that our lives have changed. Giving them a second life, reselling them, giving them away, customizing them or changing their function is easier than it seems.

This solution is based on the circular economy to extend the life of objects as much as possible. In this sense, IKEA has launched its Circular Market, a buyback service for used furniture so that it can continue to be useful in new homes. Its operation is very simple: just check the IKEA website if the furniture we have is included in the list of products that can be resold. If so, some information is filled in and IKEA sends an appraisal and a code. Next, the used and assembled furniture is taken to the chosen store along with the email received. In exchange, you receive a coupon for the value of the furniture to spend at any IKEA store. The sale of the furniture is assured and, in addition, IKEA will be responsible for reselling it later.