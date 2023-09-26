Of Cristina Marrone

Sedentary lifestyle is the real enemy: sitting too still, even as children, can have consequences that last into adulthood. Practicing low intensity movement consistently has a protective effect, particularly for those who are overweight

Conduct a Sedentary life

as children until the beginning of adulthood it would worsen chronic low-grade inflammation, precursor of a series of non-communicable diseases such as cardiovascular, cerebral, hepatic diseases, atherosclerosis, neoplasms, as well as sarcopenia (reduction in muscle mass).

The good news that light physical activity seems to reverse the inflammatory process. Surprisingly doing moderate or vigorous intensity physical activity would not have the same effect, particularly when gaining weight. This conclusion was reached by a study born from the collaboration between the Universities of Bristol and Exeter in the United Kingdom and the University of Eastern Finland published in Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. That the sedentary lifestyle represent a serious health problem known. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 80% of adolescents practice insufficient physical activity. It is estimated that it will cause 500 million cases of heart disease, obesity, diabetes by 2030, with enormous healthcare costs. Moving is therefore a fundamental strategy for staying healthy.

I study But what the most suitable type of activity

s

and you want to keep the level of inflammation low? The research in question tries to provide an answer, as it objectively investigated, using an accelerometer, the type of motor activity carried out by 792 children followed for 13 years, from 11 to 24 years of age. The C-reactive protein, one of the blood markers of inflammation, was measured three times (at 15, 17 and 24 years old). To the boys they were control yourself also blood sugar, insulin, cholesterol, triglyceride and smoking habitas well as the total body fat mass and the skeletal muscle mass. The analysis highlighted that from childhood to adulthood, sedentary hours increased on average from 6 to 9. At the same time, moderate physical activity dropped from 8 hours a day to 3, while intense physical activity remained substantially stable over the years. two periods, with 50 minutes per day. However, scholars have observed that with the increase in sedentary lifestyle, chronic low-grade inflammation significantly worsenedWhile the practice of light physical activity since childhood seems to be associated with reduced inflammation, the increase in fat mass reduced the protective effect by 30%. Me too’moderate or high intensity physical activity been as children linked to reduced inflammation, but in this case weight gain reduced the protective effect by as much as 80%. In practice, the impact of fat mass has neutralized the effect of moderate or vigorous intensity work on inflammation, which among other things is favored by obesity. See also World Sleep Day: the importance of deep sleep to prevent dementia

Fat mass quite surprising that l‘physiological increase in total fat mass has significantly attenuated the effect of vigorous activity on reducing inflammation, says Andrew Agbaje, an epidemiologist at the University of Eastern Finland who praises the benefits of light activity. The limited effects of moderate or vigorous activity on inflammation in overweight people – comments Gianfranco Beltrami, vice president of the Italian Sports Medicine Federation – they could be explained by the fact that carrying out high intensity activity in this situation strains the muscles, joints and heart, triggering inflammatory factors and free radicals, waste products that form inside cells. An obese child who practices the same training as his teammates will work twice as hard, producing a greater number of free radicals with fewer benefits.

Always move But the real enemy of inflammation and cardiovascular health sedentary lifestyle. Very often in studies the hours of activity are evaluated and not those of sedentary lifestyle, warns Beltrami. The World Health Organization recommends for children and adolescents should do one hour of moderate to vigorous physical activity every daylimiting sedentary periods.

But if a boy plays football for three hours a week for 168 hours and for the rest of the time he sits at school or plays on the Play Station or lies down looking at his mobile phone, what could be the benefits? says the sports doctor again. Better to try to never stay still and carry out many more hours of low intensity physical activity such as playing, taking the dog for a walk, accompanying your mother to the shopping. Practicing a sport in a structured way is not enough for our health if we remain inactive the rest of the day. See also Health, technology and training at the accredited heart surgery center of the San Carlo Hospital in Nancy

Those who do sports also tolerate pain better Those who do more physical activity tolerate pain better than those who lead a sedentary lifestyle. This was confirmed by a study published in PlosOne which analyzed data on over 10,700 Norwegian citizens. Previous studies on a limited sample have already suggested that exercise helps relieve or prevent chronic pain. In the new work, participants reported their physical activity levels and then underwent a pain assessment test by immersing a hand in ice water. The results confirmed the correlation between physical activity and better pain tolerance: those who were more sporty tolerated pain better than those who were more sedentary. The analysis did not statistically demonstrate that increasing levels of physical activity makes pain more bearable but it suggests that it does staying active is associated with higher levels of pain tolerance. You might be interested in:



Moving on foot or by bike is good for your health, prevents diseases, extends your life: advice from experts See also Eurispes, postpartum depression for one in 10 women The benefits of physical activity: even two minutes of daily exercise extends your life

