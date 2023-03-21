Stock markets in Asia and Europe recovered this Tuesday (21) after the expressive falls on Monday, as fears of a new financial crisis caused by the collapse of several banks diminish.

In Asia, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange closed the session up 1.4% and Shanghai advanced 0.6%. The Tokyo Stock Exchange was closed for a holiday in Japan.

European stock markets started Tuesday on a high: at 8:30 am GMT (5:30 am GMT), Paris advanced 1.46%, London 1.11%, Frankfurt 1.36%, Madrid 1.49% and Milan 1.58% .

Bank bonds also operated at a sharp rise and the sector advanced 2.21% on the Eurostoxx 600 index. Unicredit shares rose 2.97%, while Deutsche Bank gained 2.43%, BNP Paribas 3.08% and UBS 3.32%.

The panic on the stock exchanges over the last 11 days seems to have eased after the authorities of the main economies of the planet promised support to account holders and banks in difficulty after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States.

The acquisition of Swiss bank Credit Suisse by rival UBS for 3.25 billion dollars, however, worries investors and analysts warn that it is too early to say that the crisis is over.