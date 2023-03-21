State of Mexico.- Three people killedtwo men and a woman, were found lying on a street in the municipality of HuehuetocaMexico state.

The murdered were covered with blankets and they left a tied plywood, which had the letters “HA HA HA” painted several times and with a laugh painted and stained in red, according to the site A fondo Estado de México and other media.

The macabre discovery was in the early morning Sunday, by Mayas avenue, corner with Limas, in the Eldorado colony.

It is said that it was neighbors who first saw the bodies and called the authorities.

Municipal Police officers and Civil Protection paramedics attended, who confirmed that the people were dead.