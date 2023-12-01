DThe German fund association has a good suggestion. He states in a message: Christmas is the time for giving. Many families think about how they can give their children and grandchildren a special treat. And the BVI’s solution: Parents and grandparents are well advised to have a savings plan as a long-term gift. The fund association is not there on Christmas Eve when there is a savings plan on Covestro shares instead of the long-awaited Playstation: “Look, that’s much more sensible, they are a world-leading manufacturer of high-tech polymer materials.” If the conversation If the situation falters or children and grandchildren are not yet convinced, the fund association points out tax advantages, but recommends consulting a tax advisor if necessary. The prospect of a joint trip to the nearest tax office in the New Year may brighten the mood again.

Before you get the impression that stocks and funds are not suitable as gifts, it should be pointed out that, as always, the right distribution is important. Twelve ties are not an original gift, but mixed with socks and aftershave it might look better. It’s the same with stocks. In addition to chocolates, a new watch and “A currywurst with Gregor Gysi”, you can test out how five Brenntag shares are received. It is generally advisable to start with something that the recipient knows and likes: if not a real Porsche, then at least the share or instead of the fifth aftershave from Hugo Boss, a paper from the M-Dax company.

Share gifts can spark enthusiasm for the stock market. If you like, you can track the performance of your gifts every second. This is a significantly higher entertainment value than socks given as gifts. But of course there are also risks. Bayer shares have lost around 5 percent of their value this week, and have lost 35 percent since the beginning of the year. But isn’t the loss in value of a box of chocolates 100 percent when it is eaten? And whether it is better for your health to eat chocolates or watch stock prices?

First furniture sponsored by the savings plan

In the long term, share gifts increase in value. This is unusual for gifts because most of them wear out and eventually end up in the trash or in the back corner of the attic or basement. The fund association is therefore absolutely right to point out the benefits of a share savings plan that finances your driver’s license for your 18th birthday or the furniture in your first apartment. The benefit of the twelfth Playstation game would probably be less.