The duel between the first two classified teams in the Saudi Arabia League was scored by the leader, Al Hilal, who with goals from Serbians Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Aleksandar Mitrovic, who scored two, beat Al Nassr (3-0) of Cristiano Ronaldo who loses sight of the top.

The team led by Neymar, although absent due to injury, with Bono, Malcolm, Koulibaly and Ruben Neves in its ranks, now leaves Al Nassr seven points behind.

Ronaldo, Aymeric Laporte, Alex Telles and Sadio Mane, who kept up the fight for victory, had good chances to take advantage but ended up resigned to success in the final stretch of his rival.

Fourteen victories, eight in the League, have already accumulated Al Hilal who did not manage to take the lead until the hour mark, when a cross from the right by Saud Abdulhamid was headed into the net by Sergej Milinkovic Savic from the penalty spot, impossible for goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqudi.

Al Nassr found no reward in his reaction although Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal disallowed, which would have been a tie, for offside.

That decision, made by Colombian referee Wílmar Roldán, plus a possible penalty in favor of Al Nassr minutes later, It generated a controversial reaction from CR7, who, laughing, made gestures as if insinuating that he had received money for disallowing his goal.

Al Hilal accelerated in the final minutes and widened their lead. A corner taken by Salem Al Dawsari was headed by Mitrovic in the 90th minute and two later, he scored again after receiving a ball from his compatriot Milinkovic Savic.

With the victory, Al Hilal, which was left with ten in the 94th minute due to the expulsion of Ali Al Bulayhi, consolidates its leadership and overtakes Al Nasr, now seven points behind.

Roldán, who was directing his second game in the Arab League, had a job with several controversies, as revealed by analyst and former referee José Borda in his X account:

