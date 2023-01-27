Court reported that since 2020 it has issued decisions in favor of ethnicity; also speaks of “evidence of false information” provided to the Court

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) communicated that several decisions in favor of the indigenous people of the Yanomami ethnic group were not complied with by the federal government and other related entities in the last 3 years. He also talks about signs of providing false information to the Justice, which must be investigated. The information was released by the office of minister Luís Roberto Barroso, the case’s rapporteur.

The measures were proposed by the apib (Articulação dos Povos Indígenas do Brasil), in July 2020, and were accepted by the Court, with the exception of the removal of alleged invaders from the territory.

The minister said he ordered the execution of a plan to face the covid in indigenous territories. The plan should include food safety measures and the creation of sanitary barriers to prevent entry into the area. Here’s the full from the note from Barroso’s office (61 KB).

In another decision, the minister ordered the interruption of sending supplies to the mines, which would force the invaders to leave the place without needing to use violence in the Indigenous Land and 6 other territories that registered the illegal presence of loggers and miners.

“The ordered measures included the interruption of the supply of food, fuel and essential items to the illegal mines, in order to cause the invaders to leave without acts of violence from the interior of the indigenous land; as well as action with the use of force to contain acts of violence and protect threatened communities and the permanence of troops in the area“, says the cabinet.

In response to the decrees, the Union said it carried out food and health surveillance actions in the territory. In addition, the government stated that it carried out operations of “repression” to illegal mining in the region. However, the most recent information demonstrates, according to the STF, that the determined planning was not fulfilled.

If it is proven that the Court’s determinations were not complied with and that false information was presented, the STF states that those responsible will be identified and “will undergo due process of law for punishment“.

UNDERSTAND

The Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in Brazilian Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria. The ordinance was published on Friday (20.jan.2023) in an extra edition of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (69 KB).

In the same edition of GIVEthe president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) created a committee to face the health situation in Yanomami territory. the chief executive visited the region on Saturday (21.jan).

On a visit to Boa Vista (RR), Lula announced emergency measures to face the ethnic health crisis. Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS began to reinforce the assistance to the indigenous people from this Monday (23.jan).

On the occasion, the petista said that the group is treated in a “inhuman” in Roraima. “I had access to some photos this week. They effectively shook me because we cannot understand how a country that has the conditions of Brazil leaves indigenous people abandoned as they are here”declared Lula.

Lula also criticized former president Bolsonaro and stated that “if instead of doing so much motociata, he [Bolsonaro] I was ashamed of myself and came here once, maybe people weren’t so abandoned”.

On Sunday (22.jan), PT deputies activated the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) to request the initiation of a criminal investigation to investigate the actions of Bolsonaro government authorities in the territory. The document is a criminal representation for the lack of health care and severe malnutrition of the population.

the graduated senator Damares Alvesformer Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Franklimberg Ribeiro de Freitas and Marcelo Augusto Xavier da Silva, former presidents of funai (National Foundation of Indigenous Peoples), are also targets of the petition. Here’s the full of the document (269 KB).

In addition, the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), determined this Monday (23.jan.2023) that the PF (Federal Police) investigate the alleged practice of crimes of genocide, omission of aid and environmental crime against the Yanomami indigenous people, in Roraima.