The teachers from the Évora region prepare to celebrate this weekend the 16th Baseball Cup Secretary General of Section 53, Fernando Sandoval Angulo, in the baseball stadium of Club Veteranos, in the city of Guamúchil. It is expected that tomorrow, at the opening of the meeting, which will take place at 09:00 and which is already a tradition, the entire magisterial base will be found. The honoree will be accompanied by the teachers and the national leader, José Silvino Zavala Araujo.

For decades, the farmers of Salvador Alvarado had been paying 100,000 pesos a year to receive the water that is treated in the oxidation lagoon, thanks to the fact that an agreement was “signed” between both parties at the founding of the lagoon, and it is For this reason, it has not been possible to make changes in the quotas. However, Enrique Román Cruz Gastélum, manager of Japasa, proposes that the amount that the producers pay is 200,000 per month, something that will depend on the will of the beneficiaries, since according to the manager of the paramunicipal, the agreement It seems that it was by word of mouth, therefore, it will only be up to him to carry out the work of convincing, to see if they sympathize with the complex economic situation of the board.

The mayor of Salvador Alvarado, Armando Camacho Aguilar, must face the young couple who, after an unequal collision with a patrol of the Public Security Directorate on January 1, when they were riding a motorcycle, resulted in serious injuries that He has kept her hospitalized all this time. Until now, the corporation’s support has been partially received, but a few days ago, after an approach with a lawyer, they were left adrift, even though they require more surgeries and medical attention, an unfortunate situation because it is at stake. the lives of people and until now no way has been found to continue supporting them with other things that are required. It is there where the municipal president must show his humanism and support the citizens.

It is important to analyze the security offered by the transport for Mocorito students, since none of the school buses have the security systems indicated by the Law for the Movement of the Student Community, and it is of the utmost importance to have adequate conditions so that students travel safely on the way from home to school. That is why the municipal president, María Elizalde Ruelas, has to keep an eye on adapting transport according to student needs to prevent any type of incident that puts the physical integrity of young people at risk.