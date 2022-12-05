English attacker Raheem Sterling missed the World Cup round of 16 match between his team and Senegal on Sunday night due to a “family problem” and has returned to his country. That “family problem”, according to several British sources, is the armed robbery suffered in his home when only his wife and his three young children were there. “He has a family problem to deal with and I’ve had a good time with him this morning (Sunday), but I’ve left other people to help him with that problem,” Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate said. “He’s going to go back (to England) to take care of it and then we’ll see what happens,” he added when asked if the winger could return to Qatar.

According to the English press, several armed men broke into the player’s home in Surrey, south of London, when his partner and their three children were inside the house. «Clearly, the priority for him is to be with his family and we are going to support him for that. We will leave him as much time as he needs,” added Southgate. “I don’t want to put any pressure on him. Sometimes football is not the most important thing and the family comes first, “concluded the coach.

The 27-year-old Chelsea striker started the first two group games and scored once in the opening 6-2 rout of Iran. England, who beat Senegal 3-0 in the round of 16, will face defending champions France in the quarter-finals on Friday.

It is not the first time something like this has happened to Sterling. In November 2018, when he was at Guardiola’s City, he already suffered an attempted robbery at his Cheshire home.