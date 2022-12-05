Rumors of a remake of Hideo Kojima’s beloved title have circulated for years, Metal Gear Solid. Now these resurface, ensuring that its developers are already preparing the big reveal. In addition to the fact that it would be an exclusive release for PS5.

Along with this pair of details, it was revealed that the game has been in development for several years. However, no information was given about who is responsible for this remake. It should be noted that the information comes from anonymous sources that ensure that this will be the case. Of course, since it is unofficial information, we must take these statements carefully.

The ‘soon’ window they offered is quite ambiguous. However, there are some suspicions that the announcement could take place during The Game Awards. Since during this ceremony important announcements are usually made. The reveal of the remake of Metal Gear Solid here it would surely have a great impact.

For now, all that remains is to wait to confirm if this leak is true or just another rumor. Although with the proliferation of these and the interest of the public every time they come out, perhaps they will eventually become a reality. Would you like this remake to be real?

What is Metal Gear Solid?

Metal Gear Solid It is the first installment of this eponymous saga created by Hideo Kojima and Konami. In it we control Solid Snake who must infiltrate a military base where they are building a very powerful weapon. Which has been taken over by a group of terrorists.

Due to its cinematic action and the mechanics to defeat its bosses, this title became one of the public’s favorites. In fact, the rumored remake would not be the first to receive. Since a few years later one created for the Nintendo Gamecube was launched. But now one for current consoles would surely be a delight for fans of this saga. Did you play the original?

