Stepstone sends almost ten million job suggestions to its users every day, says Sebastian Dettmers. He has been running the Stepstone job platform for more than 10 years and, like this number, many things have changed over the years. For example, artificial intelligence has long been a big topic for Stepstone. The platform uses it in various areas, but must always keep ethical questions in mind in order to prevent discrimination by AI – or to eliminate the “biases” caused by human decisions on the basis of which the AI ​​learns, as Dettmers emphasizes.