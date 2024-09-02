Genshin Impact version 5.0 introduced the fire nation of Natlan, along with new gameplay mechanics, areas to explore, and of course new playable characters, which as per tradition are also becoming popular among cosplayers. In this regard, today we offer you the Mualani cosplay by aru.rinh.

Mualani is a 5-star Hydro character who is part of one of the tribes that populate the Natlan region. In battle, she embodies the role of the team’s main DPS and uses a unique combat style, as she can call in a shark at any time that she can use as a sort of surfboard to quickly move and attack enemies.