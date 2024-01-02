Armando Machuca He surprised his followers by showing his current partner's face for the first time on social networks. During the New Year 2024, the actor was encouraged to share with his fans the name of the love of his life. After this event, Milene Vásquez, a participant in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', spoke out and thanked her colleague for a curious reason. Next, in this note, learn why Vásquez had this particular gesture with Machuca.

Who is Armando Machuca's girlfriend?

Armando Machuca He dared to publish a photograph on his Instagram account next to his bridewho responds to the name of María Pía Núñez. The couple got together to say goodbye to the year 2023 and the actor decided to share the identity of his partner for the first time.

Armando Machuca and his girlfriend celebrating the New Year 2024. Photo: Instagram/Armando Machuca

It should be noted that, a few weeks ago, the participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' spoke about his love life and dedicated some emotional words to the love of his life, about whom until today no information was known. “I have a girlfriend, we've only had a couple of months. She's someone I know and we've been dating for many years,” he commented in conversation with Mónica Delta.

Why did Milene Vásquez thank Armando Machuca after introducing his girlfriend?

Milene Vasquez he thanked his partner Armando Machuca after he introduced his girlfriend, since they relied on setting up a fictional romance for TV screens with the help of the producers of 'The Big Chef: Celebrities'.

Along these lines, Milene thanked Armando's partner and her husband Ismael Peyon by “having banked all this time on this fictional love story.”