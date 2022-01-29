For Stellantis, the time has come to draw a balance of its commercial activities in China in 2021 which has just ended. And the numbers speak of a strengthening of the company’s position in the largest automotive market in the world: on the one hand, the joint venture formed by Stellantis and the Chinese Dongfeng has sold over 100,000 vehicles (including around 9,300 NEVs), more than double the annual sales volume of 2020, on the other hand the iconic Wrangler has driven the growth of the Jeep brand thanks to record deliveries.

But that is not all. Stellantis has indeed made significant progress too in the independent aftermarket: after an initial investment in independent spare parts distributors JianXin of Shanghai and United Auto Parts of Shandong in 2018, and then Longstar of Fujian in 2019, now the company born from the merger between the FCA and PSA groups has taken control of UAP, merging the three companies in a single integrated national distributor and creating the fourth largest distributor of spare parts in terms of turnover in the independent Chinese aftermarket. In 2021, the business generated a turnover of 176 million euros in the independent aftermarket in China. “Since the first day of Stellantis, we have analyzed the situation together with our partners and now we are finalizing our projects for China, which we consider a strategic market in terms of potential not yet exploited“explained Grégoire Olivier, COO of Stellantis in China.