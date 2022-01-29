In a context of global progress in Covid cases of the Ômicron variant, a British report revealed which vaccine is used as the third dose that generates a high degree of immunization against the variant of the coronavirus originating in South Africa.

The United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA ) published a report based on the results obtained after the application of a booster dose with messenger RNA vaccines, namely Pfizer and Moderna, in men and women who had already been inoculated with two doses of Pfizer, Modern or AstraZeneca. The study focused on people with a full schedule of just those three vaccines, not others like Sputnik or those of Chinese origin like Coronavac.

+ Study shows that booster vaccine reduces risk of death by Omicron by 95%

The result obtained showed that the third dose is essential four months after completion of the initial regimen. Covid-19 booster vaccines increase protection against malfunctioning Omicron to 95% in people aged 50 and over, the UK Health Safety Agency said.

The organization noted that about six months after a second dose of either vaccine, protection against death from Omicron was about 60% in people aged 50 and over. However, that number rose to nearly 95% two weeks after receiving a booster shot of the vaccine.

The agency added that with the third dose applied, the data continued to show high levels of protection against hospitalization. Efficacy against hospitalization was about 90% for the Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose, dropping to 75% 10 to 14 weeks after the booster.

For Modern, the effectiveness against hospitalization was 90-95% up to 9 weeks after the booster. “The evidence is clear: the vaccine helps protect us all from the effects of Covid-19 and the booster dose offers high levels of protection against hospitalization and death in the most vulnerable members of our society,” said Mary Ramsay, head of the immunization agency.

After crossing data with the National Immunization Management System, data from electronic medical records and Covid-19 Infection Surveys, it was concluded that two doses of AstraZeneca initially provide an efficacy between 45 and 50%, which then drops to almost zero 20 weeks (five months) after the second dose.

With two doses of Pfizer or Moderna, the initial effectiveness is between 65 and 70%, later dropping to 10%. In this same context, those who received the booster dose of these compounds had an efficacy between 60 and 75%, which drops between 25 and 40% from 15 weeks (almost four months) or more after the booster.

Thus, it was concluded that the combination that would provide greater protection in symptomatic cases is that of two initial doses of Pfizer as an initial regimen and a booster of Moderna, from which after fifteen weeks of its application the protection would be around 60 and 70%.

