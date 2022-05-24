Where will the future European electric car poles be born? There are so many governments that want to participate in this race, and today we cannot actually hazard a prediction on who will host the most gigafactories. But one thing is certain: the globalization of the car will continuewithout paying too much attention to the nations to which the various brands belong.

An example could be Stellantis, the group that controls the former PSA and FCA brands, including Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Abarth, Lancia and Maserati. While investing heavily in Italy and France, as well as in the United States, the management would like to make the most of every significant opportunity presented by European governments. One of them comes from Spain, where the local PNRR, supported by the European Recovery Fund, has made various funds available. Stellantis presented two programs to access it, in relation to the production sites of Vigo, Zaragoza and Madrid. The initiatives could shift investments of up to 256 million euros.

The first project is called TESIS, and is related to the so-called “transformation towards electromobility and industrial sustainability of Stellantis. Relating to the Zaragoza factory, it will be the largest in terms of investment (223 million euros) with many industrial partners involved. If completed, it will improve technologies capable of enabling the production of electric vehicles.

The other project, said ARIES (i.e. Recyclable, intelligent, electric and sustainable automation), will be based on 43 million euros of push, and will concern the infrastructures necessary to produce electric cars, to carry out maintenance and to reduce industrial consumption.

Stellantis won’t be the only car company to focus on Spain. The Volkswagen Group has already launched its investments in the Iberian countrywith the aim of transforming it into a pole for the electric car.