Touken Ranbu Warriors is the protagonist of a spectacular trailer launch, which comes in conjunction with the game’s release on Nintendo Switch. It is, as you know, the latest spin-off in style Musou produced by Koei Tecmo.

Able even to give up the whim of beating Horizon Forbidden West in the Japanese ranking, Touken Ranbu Warriors is the most recent exponent of a trend that Japanese gamers have adored for over twenty years now.

Precisely by virtue of this great popularity it seems that the franchise does not raise the problem of renewing itself in any way, but in this specific case the knots come to a head both in terms of structure and technical implementation.

Anyway, if you look for the traditional gameplay one-against-a thousand guaranteed by the Musou you will not be disappointed and you can throw your head down in the many battles that make up the game’s campaign.