Italian dealerships run in rescue in Stellantis. The group born from the merger between FCA and PSA is in fact having difficulty delivering its vehicles due to the prolonged logistical disruption that hit Europe after the outbreak of war in Ukraine, which also resulted in a shortage of truck drivers .

Agreement in place

For this reason Stellantis and the dealers have entered into an agreement six month ago according to which it will be the latter a directly pick up the cars from the factories rather than having them brought to the headquarters by the group: this was announced by Santo Ficili, Country Manager of Stellantis in Italy, who also recalled that most of the car transporters’ drivers are Ukrainians and added that their shortage is affecting almost all homes automobiles in the Old Continent.

Everything has a price

“We asked the dealers to lend us a hand and we quickly reached an agreement – his words reported on the sidelines of an automotive conference held in Milan and reported by Autonews – Obviously we are paying them for this service, we agreed on the rates together. The deal will end once logistics return to normal, and they should quite early“.

Different measures

As underlined by Ficili himself, Italy was one of the first countries in Europe to find such a solution: the agreement that was reached with its dealers, which moreover covers around 20% of Stellantis’ daily deliveries for our country, it was replicated in other countries. And that’s not all, given that the group is also training its staff with the aim of turning employees into truck drivers: at the moment, however, none of these has yet completed the training course, which lasts about four months. Finally, an agreement was reached with the truck manufacturer Iveco and the Italian trailer manufacturer Rolfo for the purchase of 100 car transporters. All measures that serve, albeit partially, ad alleviate the logistics crisis.