PEC Zwolle and head coach Dick Schreuder (51) are separating. The coach, who still had a contract for two seasons, will leave immediately and will start working as head coach elsewhere in Europe. For Schreuder, this means an end to an employment contract in Zwolle that lasted more than a year and a half.

Schreuder, who has attracted the interest of several clubs in recent years, now opts for an adventure abroad. Assistant coach Johan Plat will join him. “However, I want to go for the opportunity that has been offered to me now. There is never a good time to leave, but I also want to give my successor the chance to start working with this team from the pre-season. That is why I am now leaving PEC Zwolle for a new project elsewhere”, says the trainer in a press release.

PEC teams up with Johnny Jansen as a new coach. The trainer is currently working in Lebanon, at Safa Beirut SC. The 48-year-old Frisian was still head coach of SC Heerenveen between 2019 and 2022. Jansen will sign a two-year contract with PEC. See also Village on edge after abuse of elderly mare: 'Neighbors keep an eye on things with binoculars'

Schreuder has been a trainer in Zwolle since November 2021, when he succeeded Art Langeler. He could no longer prevent relegation, but he made sure that his team returned to the premier league within a year. The trainer received the Rinus Michels Award yesterday for that performance.

No to Fortuna and Groningen

He previously said no to a switch to Fortuna Sittard and FC Groningen, among other things, because he wanted to promote with PEC Zwolle. Now that the mission has been completed, Schreuder thinks it’s time for a new step. It is not yet known at which club Schreuder will work.

PEC Zwolle states that it will present Dick Schreuder’s successor ‘in the very short term’. The PhD candidate is the first club in the premier league to start the new season today. Henry van der Vegt is in front of the group at 10.30 am.

See also Criminal suspicions | The police are investigating an act of violence in the center of Jyväskylä - suspected to have started from a dispute Join the conversation.

You can respond at the bottom of this article. Only respectful comments with a full name will be posted. We do that because we want a conversation with people who stand by what they say, and therefore put their name to it. If you still need to enter your name, you can do so by clicking ‘Login’ at the top right of our site.

Watch our latest football videos here: