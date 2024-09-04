Stellantis recalls managers from vacation: the alarm that shines a spotlight on the collapse in sales

At the beginning of the third week of August, Stellantis sent an urgent email to the managers of the Italian division, requesting an early return from vacation to analyze the dramatic drop in sales. Not all managers received the message in time, and, according to Il Fatto Quotidiano, it is not clear whether the meeting led to anything concrete or not.

One thing is certain, August data set off alarm bells: registrations of Stellantis brands in Italy fell to 17,132 unitswith a loss of 32.4% compared to the previous year and a market share reduced from 31.8% to 24.8%. These numbers, worse than 2022 and lacking the post-microchip crisis rebound, align with the growing automotive crisis that has hit Germany and which sees the possible closure of a Volkswagen plant.

The situation is critical: production at Mirafiori is close to 30,000 cars, Cassino is at a standstill and Atessa has reduced shifts. The only plant with new models is Melfi, and the failure to build the Tremoli gigafactory would put the future of electric cars in Italy at risk.

Abruzzo: Tavares to Marsilio, Atessa plant central to Stellantis strategy

The Atessa plant “remains central to Stellantis’ strategy, as demonstrated by the recent launch of the entire renewed range of vehicles produced in Atessa (Fiat Professional Ducato, Citroen Jumper, Peugeot Boxer and Opel/Vauxhall Movano), as well as our investments in the energy efficiency of the paint shop and the regular and continuous developments in support of the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan”. This is what the CEO of Stellantis, Carlo Tavares, stated in response to the letter sent to him the day before yesterday by the president of the Abruzzo region, Marco Marsilio. Regarding the recourse to redundancy payments in the Abruzzo plant, the CEO specifies that “it is due to a cyclical decline in market volumes and is not structural”. “Among other things – he adds in the letter – this measure does not involve the total closure of the plant, but the temporary transition from three to two shifts”.

Tavares then recalls in the document that “large vans are and remain a crucial segmentalso because they represent a third of the volumes in Europe” and that “market downturns, such as the current one, can obviously interfere with this program, which we will support with adequate commercial and development policies”. Reaffirming the constructive spirit with President Marsilio, the CEO of Stellantis concludes the letter by underlining “that the performance and sustainability of our company also depend on the competitiveness of the environment in which we operate. Among the key factors, there are reasonable energy costs, rail and road infrastructures up to international standards and the right support for our investments through Development Contracts”.