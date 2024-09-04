Helsinki-Vantaa | There was even a two-hour queue for the security check at Helsinki-Vantaa airport

Helsinki-Vantaa|According to Finavia, the reason for the congestion is the changed liquid restrictions.

to Helsinki-Vantaa the airport was badly congested on Wednesday. At worst, according to HS readers, you had to wait for a couple of hours for the security check.

There was also uncertainty among passengers about the length of the queues, as they were not informed in any way, says one reader.

Director responsible for Helsinki-Vantaa’s passenger services Hanna Hämäläinen Finaviasta told HS by phone that there has been a security check at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport longer queues than usual from the beginning of September.

According to Hämäläinen, the traffic jams were cleared after 7 p.m. In the evening, you could get through the security check in about 10 minutes.

The reason there is a traffic jam EU regulation that entered into force at the beginning of Septemberaccording to which a maximum of 100 milliliter liquid containers can be carried in hand luggage at European airports.

According to Hämäläinen, there have been more staff at security during the busiest times, when the most flights depart from the airport, i.e. in the mornings from 6 to 8 and in the afternoons from 2 to 6 p.m. Despite this, traffic jams have arisen.

According to Hämäläinen, there have been more large liquids than expected during the security check. Queues arise when security inspectors have to check and remove too large liquid containers from hand luggage.

“Approximately every other passenger has a large liquid or a package that can be interpreted as a liquid. All packages over 100 milliliters have to be removed, and this has caused delays,” says Hämäläinen.

He reminds that, for example, sunscreen and hair gel are also counted as liquid.

Finavia According to Hämäläinen, Hämäläinen has tried to inform passengers about the change in liquid restrictions through airlines and on Finavia’s website.

There are signs in the terminal about the amount of liquids and announcements about the changed rules. In addition, the airport staff has instructed passengers on the subject.

Hämäläinen now appeals to passengers.

“It would now be very important for passengers to familiarize themselves with the liquid rules and packaging instructions. You can check them on our website,” says Hämäläinen.

He believes that traffic jams will decrease when people’s awareness of the changed liquid rules increases.

Finavia introduced new through-lighting devices in the summer of 2022, as a result of which liquids and electronics no longer had to be taken out of hand luggage during security checks.

Each passenger can carry two liters of liquids in hand luggage, but in accordance with the EU’s decision, a single liquid container may not contain more than 100 milliliters.