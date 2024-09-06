Warner Bros. recently released the first official trailer for its film adaptation of the popular video game MinecraftThis film has been in development for years and it was only known that both Jack Black and Jason Momoa would be the protagonists. Apart from that, everything was a mystery.

Now this trailer already gave us an idea of ​​what we can expect in terms of story, but unfortunately it was not to the liking of the fans. On social media, negative comments about this adaptation predominate, and that’s just one preview.But is so much hatred justified?

The reasons why we think Minecraft will fail

It’s easy to see what caused such a stir with the advancement of Minecraft.

I’ll start by saying that it’s easy to see why the first Minecraft trailer was met with such a negative reception. While it honestly looks pretty cool in terms of special effects and how it brings the game’s world to the screen, the story doesn’t look all that promising.

It is immediately apparent that the four protagonists somehow enter the world of the video game where they will have to find a way to escape. This story is so generic that we have already seen it in many other movies. The most recent ones like it are Jumanji starring Dwayne Johnson and even Jack Black, again. Let’s not forget the Playmobil movie or Spy Kids 3D that also had a similar plot and did not delight the public.

Source: Warner Bros.

Perhaps it is too much to ask of a film about Minecraft that has a very complex plot with growth for all its characters. After all, the game itself doesn’t have a story per se. It’s basically just a platform to let players unleash their creativity while surviving in its pixelated world.

However, It is evident that the studio did not even try to do something unique by taking advantage of the features that make this game so popular. It is already clear that the tone will be more of a parody of some elements of the Mojang title than a celebration of it or a window for more people to get to know it.

The team behind it also leaves us with doubts about its quality.

While a trailer alone isn’t enough to determine the full quality of a movie, it can be enough to make you worry. Also, the production team behind it Minecraft It could also be an indicator that we shouldn’t get our hopes too high for this adaptation.

The director of the film is Jared Hess. He is a director more dedicated to comedy whose best known works are Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre. The first of these is his only film with a positive reception. Nacho Libre, despite becoming a meme factory in recent years, was panned by critics at the time.

Source: Paramount Pictures

Of course, these have not been his only works as a director. Unfortunately, the rest of his career has been filled with films that were disasters with both critics and audiences. Given its past, it’s easy to be concerned about the Minecraft movie and its reception.

To this we must add the scriptwriters, who are new to Hollywood, as they have not yet had any renowned projects. So now we know why the trailer tells us a generic story about real-world people accidentally entering a video game and trying to escape.

The Minecraft movie doesn’t know who to target

A point that comes up constantly in the discussion about the film Minecraft is who it is addressed to. On the one hand, there are those who say that it is fine for it to be a generic comedy because its target audience is children. Others argue that the ones who will actually go to see it are the fans who feel ignored by this trailer.

Other video game adaptations have already shown that both audiences can be appealed to at the same time. Super Mario Bros is an entertaining animated film without a complex story, but at least it kept everything that fans of that series love about their video games. The result was a film that received negative reviews but was very successful financially.

Source: Warner Bros.

We don’t know if Minecraft can follow this same path, especially now that fans are most vocal with their disdain for the adaptationIt won’t matter that it’s one of the most popular games today if its own players won’t give the adaptation a chance.

Additionally, while it seems that Warner Bros. has already chosen the path to follow by following a very “safe” story with humor aimed at the little ones, they also added actors like Jason Momoa and Jack Black. Do children really know them and will be attracted by their ‘star power’?

Things like this make you think that They didn’t think carefully about who the film would be for and in the end they could have a product that appeals to no one. Although honestly, kids movies are usually ‘easy money’. Especially if they come out in April like Minecraft.

Will Minecraft be another victim of the curse of video game adaptations?

Even though in recent years we had very good video game adaptations, it seems that Minecraft will bring back the curse. Once again Hollywood shows that they have learned nothing to give us a movie that could easily have had another name without any consequences.

It seems like we’re back in 1993 when they didn’t know how to adapt a simple premise or take advantage of it. Surely when fans of the game heard about the movie they never thought they would see a bearded Jack Black as one of its most recognizable characters and a group of protagonists that look like they came straight from the 80s, but here we are. Again, they will just take the name of something very dear to them and do whatever they want with it while waiting for money.

Source: Warner Bros.

Of course, there is still some time to go before we know how the big step will turn out. Minecraft to the big screen. However, it is already being seen as one of the biggest disappointments of 2025 and a film that will once again stain video game adaptations just as Borderlands did.. Or do you think he has the potential to succeed?

