With the advent of the 2023 season, Formula 1 will meet some important sporting innovations: above all, the increase to 24 GPs on the calendar and the increase in Sprint raceswhich will go from three this year to six. A format, the latter, which has never completely convinced the fans, who have pushed for a reformulation of the program or even a total cancellation of the races. Limited to the changes that can be implemented before next season, the Haas team principal also intervened Günther Steiner.

Interviewed by the Danish journalists of the newspaper Ekstra Bladet, the manager from Bolzano proposed his idea on Sprint races, stating that the conditions to improve this format would all be there, for example by adding a qualifying session for the Sprint in addition to the one already existing for the main race. In this way, the starting grid of the Sunday test will not be established by the result of the Sprint, but by another session like the traditional one on Saturday: “Who would watch a meaningless rehearsal session? – asks Steiner – we could give it some pepper, so that there is a qualification for the Sprint. It has not yet been discussed, but they are already thinking about what the next step should be “.

In addition, Steiner also criticized the number of races included in the 2023 calendar, deemed excessive: “The next step shouldn’t be a greater number of races, but of Sprintsat least that’s what I think – he has declared – this way we will provide more value without further expanding, because also from the logistical point of view it starts to get difficult with more than 24 grands prix. Even on a human level it will be difficult ”.