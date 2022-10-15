The announcement was made by Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod, near the Ukrainian border.

Gladkov wrote: “We were bombed again. One of the shells hit an oil depot in the Belgorod region. I am at the scene. The Ministry of Emergencies is fighting back the fire. There is no threat of proliferation. I will tell you everything.”

The governor of Belgorod also confirmed that a customs checkpoint in the border town of Chepkino was bombed, according to the Russian Arabic-speaking website Sputnik.

Gladkov wrote: “The customs checkpoint in Chepkino has been under bombardment for several days in a row, and today, 14 shells landed at the border crossing. No casualties or injuries.”