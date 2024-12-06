The STEC union has regretted that the Ministry of Education “only wants to make teachers lose another year” by calling on them to negotiate the salary adjustment they demand in the first quarter of 2025 instead of already collecting it in the General Budgets of Cantabria (PGC) for this year.

The STEC spokesperson, Diegu San Gabriel, has criticized the statements of the area’s advisor, Sergio Silva, in which he assures that he has already transferred a proposal to the Personnel Board, because in his opinion “it reflects exactly to what extent the Government has time teasing us.”

“Intend to postpone the negotiation further “He only shows his interest in making us lose another year, but we still don’t know what he proposes to adjust our salary.”he has denounced.

In fact, he has stressed that the protests and closures that the teachers are carrying out are not even due to disagreement with a Government offer, but rather to demand Silva and the president, María José Sáenz de Buruaga, “to stop teasing us.” and openly propose an adaptation proposal with quantities and dates”.

“Even they should be ashamed of this proposal because they have been refusing to transfer it for months. It is a matter of respect for our intelligence and negotiating honesty,” he concluded in statements sent to the media.