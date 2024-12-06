Thanks to a hat-trick in less than 20 minutes, VfB Stuttgart continued its series against 1. FC Union Berlin. The German runner-up turned around a 0-2 deficit at the start of the 13th matchday in the Bundesliga and won 3-2 (0-1). It was VfB’s fourth win against the Eiserne in a row across all competitions. VfB initially improved to sixth place in the table. The Unioners, who have now been winless in seven competitive games, could slip further into eleventh place at the weekend. In a wild second half, Stuttgart’s joker Nick Woltemade (51st/59th) and captain Atakan Karazor (69th) scored after a mistake by Union goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow. Danilho Doekhi (37th) and Robert Skov (48th) had previously scored for Union. When the first goal was conceded, VfB goalkeeper Alexander Nübel didn’t look good. The Swabians rounded off their week with the previous move into the DFB Cup quarter-finals and got in the mood for the groundbreaking premier class game on Wednesday against Young Boys Bern.