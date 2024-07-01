Steam Sets New Concurrent User Recordand it did so in conjunction with the Summer Sale offers: it is probably not a coincidence, the fact is that the Valve digital platform recorded 36,905,706 concurrent players.

This figure breaks Steam’s previous peak, recorded last March and equal to 36,354,393 users. Three months and about 300,000 more players, but as mentioned it is possible that it did not happen by chance since the Summer Sale has always been a highly anticipated event.

Starting on June 27, the sales promise unmissable deals within the Valve store’s vast catalog, with Price reductions up to 95% which would obviously be tempting to anyone.