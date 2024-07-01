Steam Sets New Concurrent User Recordand it did so in conjunction with the Summer Sale offers: it is probably not a coincidence, the fact is that the Valve digital platform recorded 36,905,706 concurrent players.
This figure breaks Steam’s previous peak, recorded last March and equal to 36,354,393 users. Three months and about 300,000 more players, but as mentioned it is possible that it did not happen by chance since the Summer Sale has always been a highly anticipated event.
Starting on June 27, the sales promise unmissable deals within the Valve store’s vast catalog, with Price reductions up to 95% which would obviously be tempting to anyone.
About Summer Sales
The launch of the Steam Summer Sale, which will run until 7:00 PM PDT on July 11, has brought with it a slew of deals that would be a shame to miss, and while we’re at it, maybe we should point out a few.
For starters there’s Dead Island 2 which is coming off at half price, €29.99 instead of €59.99, and anyone who was curious about this long-awaited sequel could certainly take advantage of it.
Elden Ring, one of the most talked about titles of the moment due to the release of the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion, can instead be yours with a 30% discount at €41.99 instead of €59.99: this is also a great deal for soulslike lovers.
The Palworld phenomenon, with its pocket monsters armed to the teeth, is also available on offer with a 25% reduction: you can buy it at €21.74 instead of €28.99 and enjoy the colorful and fun packaged experience of Pocket Pair.
