“We have updated the industrial plan following market trends and the new element is the strong push towards investments that will accompany us throughout the Pnrr period. In the two-year period 2024-2025 we will invest 300 million euros, approximately equal to what we usually invest in three years. We will therefore have to make a great effort, but we are very happy because this will allow us to achieve ambitious objectives: being a national excellence in the field of water losses, reusing purified water, producing electricity and treating waste through synergies with our purifiers. Gruppo Cap, therefore, confirms itself as a leading company in the circular economy sector”. Alessandro Russo, CEO of Gruppo Cap, said this on the sidelines of the presentation event of the 2024-2028 Industrial Plan and the 2023-2033 Sustainability Plan of Gruppo Cap.

“2022 was a neutral year, because we closed with a slight profit, while 2023, however, was a strongly positive year, as we exceeded 100 million euros in Ebitda and achieved a profit just under 20 million euros. This allows us to look at the challenges of the future with great solidity and the ability to ground industrial investments”, concludes Russo.