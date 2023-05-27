The solar eclipses are wonderful events of astronomy that have been considered for thousands of years as fascinating events due to the way in which they darkened the Earth.

For the ancient inhabitants of pre-Hispanic Mexico, eclipses of the sun augured droughts, war or death and although mystical powers are not currently attributed to them, these are still natural spectacles that you cannot miss.

The closest to occur in Mexico are forecast for el next October 14, 2023which will surprise us with a annular solar eclipse yeahl April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse.

What states will be left in the dark by solar eclipses?

The annular solar eclipse will take place on October 14. This due to the moment in which it will be presented can only be seen in countries of North America, South America and West Africa.

Fortunately, Mexico is one of the countries where it can be fully appreciated. Although the privileged entities for observation and therefore will remain in the dark for a few seconds are Campeche, Quintana Roo and some parts of Yucatan.

This event will begin at 9:30 a.m. in Mexico City and will reach its maximum or annul phase at 12:29 p.m. in the center of the country.

On the other hand, the other next eclipse that will be registered in our country will be presented on April 8, 2024 with a total solar eclipse.

For this show, the most privileged regions of the country will be Sinaloa, particularly Mazatlán, Durango, Torreón and Coahuila.