In England, a teacher was banned from practicing law for improperly addressing a transgender schoolchild. After the verdict, he expresses himself radically. The British government wants to issue guidelines.

Oxford – The incident happened in 2017 at an Oxford middle school. Joshua S. had praised a group in math class. “Well done girls,” he reportedly said. The problem: One of the people was a trans boy, he didn’t identify as a girl. The teacher was expelled from the school after commenting on the incident on TV. He took legal action against the dismissal.

Now, five years later, the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has imposed a professional ban on the 33-year-old. Justified or exaggerated is often the question in the question in the gender debate? The statements stand against each other. This seems to be not only about the students, but also about beliefs.

Wrong speech in class: teacher receives unlimited professional ban

Like the British magazine, among others dailymail reported, the TRA banned Joshua S. from teaching in schools and children’s homes in England indefinitely. He failed to “treat his students with dignity” and “disregarded the need to protect the welfare of his students,” the statement said. The standards of behavior do not correspond to those of a teacher.

While S. initially stated that he had apologized immediately, the agency did not assume it was an isolated case. In the interview after the incident on the show This Morning, the teacher and son of a Protestant priest is said to have once again referred to the student as the wrong gender. “In my view it is necessary to enact a ban to maintain public confidence in the profession,” said Alan Meyrick, the TRA’s decision maker on the ruling.

At an Oxford middle school, a teacher used the wrong pronouns for a trans boy. He was expelled from school (icon image). © Thomas Imo/Imago

Wrong gendering not the only reason for professional ban: teacher thinks being gay is wrong

Additional school incidents involving Joshua S. contributed to the verdict. He spoke out against same-sex marriage to schoolchildren and described being gay as wrong. He disregarded potential impacts on students, especially queer students, the agency said. At a boys’ school, he watched videos with titles like “making men manly again,” which might reflect toxic stereotypes of masculinity. S. can apply for the professional ban to be lifted from 2025.

Wrong speech in class: after the verdict was announced, the teacher spoke of “gender confusion”

The 33-year-old S. has already announced that he will appeal the verdict. In an interview with telegraph he said he didn’t want to apologize. “I think it’s psychologically damaging for kids to reinforce their gender confusion in the classroom,” he was quoted as saying. He’s sorry, but that’s the Christian point of view. He doesn’t want to take part. “To be honest, I’d rather die. That’s pretty extreme, of course, but that’s how I feel,” S. said in an interview. The Ministry of Education wanted to oppose dailymail do not comment on the Joshua S. case and the verdict.

In Great Britain, guidelines for teachers are currently being discussed, which should make it easier to deal with the gender identity of school children, reported The Guardians. In Germany, however, the Self-Determination Act is being discussed. (chd)