The extension of the state of emergency has arrived for the Covid situation in Italy, where an increase in infections and hospitalizations for the coronavirus continues. The CDM has established that the extension will be until March 31, 2022. There is also a squeeze for those arriving from abroad with the EU, who however remember that the restrictions must be justified.

The decree approved by the Council of Ministers also establishes “the extension until March 31, 2022 of the rule according to which the reinforced green pass must also be used in the white zone for carrying out activities that would otherwise be subject to restrictions in the yellow zone”.

On the extension of the state of emergency, the majority parties speak of a necessary and inevitable choice, while the opposition of the Brothers of Italy is clear. “We will vote firmly no” says Giorgia Meloni.

NARROW FOR ARRIVALS FROM ABROAD – The new tightening launched by the CDM to curb the new anti-Covid wave focuses on those who enter Italy from abroad. To want the change of pace, we learn from government sources, the ministers of health and foreign affairs, Roberto Speranza and Luigi Di Maio.

The new ordinance signed by the Minister of Health provides for “the obligation to have a negative test on departure for all arrivals from European Union countries”. “For the unvaccinated, in addition to the negative test, a 5-day quarantine is foreseen”, it is specified. The ordinance is valid from December 16th to January 31st.

With regard to tests, the ordinance provides for the “presentation at the time of embarkation of the certification of having undergone, in the 48 hours prior to entry into the national territory, to a molecular test carried out by means of a swab and negative result, or to a test antigenic, carried out by means of a swab and negative result, in the 24 hours prior to entry into the national territory “. Furthermore, “the measures already envisaged for arrivals from non-European countries are extended” states the ordinance.

THE POSITION OF THE EU – Regarding Italy’s decision, Vice President of the European Commission Vera Jourova, in Brussels after the General Affairs Council, replied that the Green Pass “is not dead, it is one of the most successful EU projects. When the Commission proposed the regulation we wanted to maintain the principle of freedom of travel, as long as “travelers” were vaccinated, with a negative test or cured of Covid-19. The states wanted to keep a door open, to introduce further restrictions, which must be justified ” .