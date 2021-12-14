This Tuesday (14), the telephone operator Vivo started the promotion “Resgate Unforgettable do Vivo Valoriza”, the company’s relationship program. The campaign promises to make the iPhone 13, Apple’s latest model, available for just R$13 for some customers.

With the original price starting at R$ 6 thousand, the device is the object of desire of many Brazilian consumers. According to the company, customers who are agile and correctly answer a surprise question, will be able to buy the smartphone for the reduced price.

+ Brazilians need to work more than 1 year to buy iPhone 13

The campaign, for the first time, will be valid for all categories: Purple, Silver, Gold, Platinum and V. The action will be carried out on December 14, 15, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22 and 23, at 1:13 pm Brasília time. Vivo also highlighted that Platinum and V customers will have even more chances to win between the 20th and 23rd, as the action will release 1 and 2 devices for redemption, exclusive to these categories, respectively.

Customers with Post-Paid, Control plans or who have internet at home, landline or TV are automatically registered in the Vivo Valoriza program and can participate. All you have to do is access the website on the days and times indicated and answer the question. The device available for redemptions will be the iPhone 13 with 128GB of internal space in Black/Midnight. The 13 winners will have 48 hours to complete the purchase through Vivo’s online store.

With more than 28 million registered customers, the purpose of Vivo Valoriza is to offer users discounts and benefits on Vivo products and services, in addition to restaurants, stores, online courses, among others. Currently, according to the operator, the initiative has more than 300 partners.

