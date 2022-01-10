State Department spokesman Ned Price said Kazakhstan is a valuable partner for the United States. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, the United States does not draw parallels between what happened in Kazakhstan and Ukraine. “I don’t want to combine situations that are very different,” he said.

Price added that the American authorities are awaiting a fair trial of the detainees in Kazakhstan, respecting their rights. “We express our condolences to those killed and injured. As for Kazakhstan, it is a valuable partner of the United States, ”he said.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the American side would require Kazakhstan to explain itself for inviting the CSTO peacekeepers. He also criticized Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev’s order to open fire on protesters to kill.