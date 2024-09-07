The State Public Security Secretariat assured that there is an option to resume operations to prevent migrants from accessing the upper parts of trains, a decision derived from the death of a child and the injuries of three more after a train derailed last Tuesday night.

“As a result of what happened, these supports will be evaluated again, once they are requested by the relevant body,” said Simeón Esparza Peynado, Undersecretary of Police Deployment of the state agency. The official said that previously “there was the problem where many migrants boarded the train upon arrival in the state of Chihuahua” the State Police carried out operations in coordination with the National Migration Institute. In May 2023, El Diario reported that after various waves of migrants heading to Juárez, the Secretariat together with federal forces would install checkpoints “to be able to have containment on that side and prevent the phenomenon from affecting” this border. Gilberto Loya Chávez, head of the Secretariat, then stated that the police presence would be brought to the points of Precos, on the Chihuahua-Juárez highway, El Picacho, on the road that connects Agua Prieta, Sonora, with Ascensión, Chihuahua. The town of Escalón, belonging to the municipality of Jiménez, which is crossed by the Torreón-Jiménez highway, was also discussed. Through these actions, there was talk of some arrests of people in a mobility context who were transported in trailer boxes or by private vehicles. The National Guard, for its part, has been in charge of removing migrants from the train cars together with personnel from Immigration and the Army, after the train stops at points far from the railway yards to force them to get off, as in January 2024, when 120 people were forced to get off near the city of Chihuahua. (Diego Villa / El Diario)

