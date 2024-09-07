Penalties rain down and the poleman changes in the post-qualifying session of the fourth round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia in Imola. The most important update concerns Lirim Zendeli, who in the morning had obtained the best time of the official session (1’43″313) but was demoted 5 positions on the starting grid of race 1 for “impeding” during the full course yellow shown in the last 10 minutes of the session.

For the stewards, the German from Ombra Racing is guilty of having slowed down the group excessively and so this afternoon he will sit in the third row and will start from the sixth position on the grid. Marvin Klein will sit in pole position instead.

The two-time French champion of Target Competition had obtained the second best time, just a hair’s breadth behind his rival in 1’43″372, and therefore in race 1 he will play for the chances of gaining precious points on the absent leader Larry Ten Voorde by starting from a privileged position.

Alongside him, Francesco Braschi (Dinamic Motorsport) is promoted to the front row, while Keagan Masters (Team Q8 Hi Perform), Simone Iaquinta (Prima Ghinzani) and new-entry Benjamin Paque move up to third, fourth and fifth respectively, thus also bringing the second 911 GT3 Cup of Target Competition into the top five.

On the grid for race 1, Filippo Fant was also penalised with 2 positions (from P21 to P23, for an involuntary “impeding”), Matteo Segre with 5 positions (from P23 to P28) and Stefano Stefanelli, also with 5 positions (he will start last in P32), the latter for a factual reason “opposite” to that of Zendeli (i.e. high speed infringement under a full course yellow).