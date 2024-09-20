A child 9 years old presented himself at the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce following a respiratory crisis. However, something did not go as expected, as the little boy was later discharged but with both knees fractured.

9-Year-Old Boy Admitted to Lecce Hospital Due to Respiratory Crisis

The hospital Vito Fazzi from Lecce is currently at the centre of the scene following what we can consider as yet another case of medical malpractice. At the center of it all a child of only 9 years old, who had presented himself at this hospital together with his parents due to a serious respiratory crisis.

This unfortunate episode occurred yesterday and left everyone speechless as events unfolded. The child could not breathe and was therefore hospitalized in resuscitationIt is not clear what happened next, but the child’s father noticed how the knees of the latter were slowly swelling.

The doctors then spoke of pain related to bad posture, which is why the boy’s parents were not at all worried. In the following days, however, the situation did not improve, on the contrary. This is how the child was subjected to a X-ray which showed how both knees were fractured.

The child was therefore taken into consideration by the health system, as he had to undergo several treatments specialist visits to understand what had happened. No doctor had noticed that swelling that day after day was getting worse and worse.

To investigate the matter, Lecce Prosecutor’s Office. The information on this story is still little known and very scarce, but we could be faced with yet another case of medical malpractice. The doctors and nurses do not know how the boy caused such damage, but not only that.

During the hospital stay, no one paid attention to the health of his legs, which were already visibly swollen. We also remember that the child in question suffers from a genetic disease extremely rare that requires great attention to detail. The City Attorney’s Office has therefore decided to open an investigation against unknown persons on charges of very serious personal injury.