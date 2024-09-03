Home World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

Cyprus’ beaches are a destination for many tourists every year © Petros Karadjias/dpa

In 2024, an alarming number of holidaymakers are cancelling their Cyprus trips. The island is fighting for its status as a holiday paradise.

Cyprus – A wave of cancellations is hitting the popular holiday island of Cyprus in 2024. The tourism association admits that it is now facing “challenges”. The island’s capital, Nicosia, is also struggling economically.

Holiday paradise Cyprus: Island particularly popular with Turks, Brits and Germans

Cyprus, a holiday paradise, attracts Turks, Britons and Germans in particular. With its pleasant climate, beautiful beaches and numerous historical attractions, Cyprus has attracted many tourists over the years. However, the rising cost of living and the tense economic situation have changed the situation. Authorities now fear that the tourism boom in Cyprus could soon end, according to The Mirror.

The British are one of the largest visitor groups on the Mediterranean island, with over a million visitors per year. According to Cyprus.de 75-80 percent of the country’s holidaymakers are Turkish. But Germans also make up a significant proportion of tourists. Tourists are currently struggling with a heatwave.

Despite the upturn: 30,000 cancellations in 2024

Despite a recovery, the country recorded 30,000 cancellations in 2024, Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis said. These cancellations have cost the economy around £30 million. Nevertheless, he continues to see “remarkable growth” in both visitor numbers and revenue.

Despite the “challenges,” the island almost reached pre-pandemic levels, reports The Mirror. Tourist arrivals fell to just 632 thousand in 2020, but then rose impressively to about 3.8 million in 2023, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Is the FTI bankruptcy partly responsible for cancellations in Cyprus?

Koumis rejected claims that the bankruptcy of Germany’s third-largest tour operator FTI had worsened the situation in the country. He said: “Of course [der Konkurs] another unfortunate development for the industry internationally, but it is worth noting that the tour operator’s market share in Cyprus was very small. The tour operator only had 30,000 bookings in Cyprus per year, so the negative impact on the local tourism industry was limited.”

He added: “The current year is undoubtedly a year of challenges for the tourism industry worldwide. The financial situation in many European countries, the decline in purchasing power of millions of households around the world and various other challenges have led stakeholders to question the performance of the sector. Nevertheless, the performance of the Cypriot tourism industry remains strong and shows resilience.” (no)