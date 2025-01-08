start again

Taking advantage of the fact that we are in the first week of 2025, I have begun to think about that curious desire that human beings have to somehow mark the beginning of each year. All in all, what difference does it make? Years do not begin or end on any specific date. Everything is cyclical, circular (or ellipsoidal) and it makes no difference to start the year on January 1 or on the 29th, as it happens this year in China, or in March or August. From one day to the next nothing objectively changes.

I, for example, have spent my life, since I entered the National Schools as an (unofficial) student at the age of four until I abandoned university teaching in 2017, starting the year in September, which was when the academic year. Naturally, he also celebrated New Year’s Eve with his bells and his grapes like everyone else and he even made New Year’s resolutions that, in general and as happens to almost everyone, faded throughout January until they completely evaporated before Carnival. .