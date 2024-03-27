After the national team break, football returns at club level and Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen will have to face a new Bundesliga matchday in which they will face Hoffenheim. The match will take place at Leverkusen's home ground at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday, March 30.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match between Bayer Leverkusen and Hoffenheim in the German championship:
Match information Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
Date: Saturday, March 30th
City: Leverkusen, Germany
Stadium: BayArena
Schedule: 15:30 in Spain, 11:30 in Argentina, 08:30 in Mexico
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
More news about Europe's leagues
How can you watch Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen on television in Mexico?
Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
How can you watch Freiburg vs Bayer Leverkusen on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Freiburg
|
2-3V
|
Bundesliga
|
Qarabag
|
3-2V
|
UEL
|
Wolfsburg
|
2-0V
|
Bundesliga
|
Qarabag
|
2-2E
|
UEL
|
Cologne
|
0-2V
|
Bundesliga
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Stuttgart
|
0-3D
|
Bundesliga
|
Eintracht Frankfurt
|
3-1D
|
Bundesliga
|
Werder Bremen
|
2-1V
|
Bundesliga
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
2-3D
|
Bundesliga
|
Union Berlin
|
0-1D
|
Bundesliga
Bayer Leverkusen: Arthur Augusto, Hoffman and Victor Boniface are injured, he is suspended.
Hoffenheim: Dennis Geiger, Grischa Pömel and Berisha are injured. Brook will miss the game due to suspension.
Bayer Leverkusen: Hrádecký, Hincapié, Tah, Kossounou, Grimaldo, Xhaka, Palacios, Frimpong, Wirtz, Andrich and Patrik Schick.
Hoffenheim: Baumann, Tim Drexler, Grillistsch, Akpoguma, Kaderabek, Stach, Tohumcu, Jurasek, Bebou, Weghorst, Beier
Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Hoffenheim
