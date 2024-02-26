Does MotoGP have clear ideas?

Although it is known that the public's attention is now shifting towards increasingly shorter and more impactful entertainment content, certainly the commercial manager of MotoGP – Dan Rossomondo – he could have used different words to express this concept.

The American manager has in fact explained to Motorcycle News: “We have a ready-made product that is good for attention deficit disorder in children… A GP lasts 45 minutes, a Sprint only 25“, adding an eloquent: “We have everything, we just need to communicate in the right way“. An invitation that Rossomondo should probably take advantage of first.

Attention to accidents

And not only that, because also on the accidents – increased exponentially with the introduction of the Sprints (52 injured in 20 GPs) – Rossomondo seemed to speak only in terms of likes and followers, as if the riders were puppets at the service of the show: “The video of the accident Espargarò and Morbidelli in Qatar He obtained over 30 million views on Instagram alone, organically and without any promotion. Does that mean this was the kind of incident the public wanted to see? I don't know, but a little exuberance doesn't hurt.”