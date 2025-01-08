Juan Carlos I celebrated his 87th birthday at his residence on the island of Nurai, in Abu Dhabi, accompanied by members of his closest entourage. The celebration, which included a drone show projecting images of the emeritus king, has generated mixed reactions both on social networks and on television programs, where various public figures have expressed opinions for and against the event.

The drone show, gifted by the royal family of the United Arab Emirates, has generated the most stir. While some call it ostentatious, others claim the monarch’s right to celebrate his birthday surrounded by his loved ones. For its part, Mario Vaquerizo, has been one of those who has come out in his defense this tuesday in AfternoonAR.

“I don’t believe in discretion. Since you’re having a party, let everyone know. Beyond the things that have happened, whatever, that I’m not going to get involved in,” he began by clarifying.

The singer and television collaborator has continued his argument by emphasizing that sees no reason to censor the celebration: “Should we also condemn a man who wants to celebrate his birthday and his friends give him the party?”

Furthermore, he has highlighted the importance of valuing gestures of affection at an advanced stage of life: “I would feel very grateful that I, at 87 years old, felt loved and they threw me a party like that and on top of that with drones and paraphernalia.”





cowboy He has also attacked the attitude of some against the emeritus: “Don’t criticize, because criticizing for the sake of criticizing is very ugly.” These words have generated an immediate response from Xavier Sardá, who has expressed a more critical view in the same program: “The king is not criticized for criticizing. Those of us who criticize him are those who stood up for him.” To which Vaquerizo replied: “That has nothing to do with it.”